28-year-old Canton man fatally shot, no arrests

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Canton man was found murdered in a vacant lot on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to Canton police, officers were called out to the 1200 block of 2nd St. S.E. around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting victim.

Officers found Brenten Biggums dead in vacant lot.

Biggums had been shot in the back, said police.

There are no arrests and police are asking anyone with information to call their detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.