28-year-old Cleveland mom murdered in Garden Valley apartment

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old mother was shot and killed inside her Garden Valley apartment early Saturday and Cleveland police said the female shooting suspect remains on the loose.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Chiffion Jefferson.

The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021.
The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021.

Cleveland police were called out to the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a woman shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found Jefferson on a second floor landing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jefferson was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

After the shooting, police said the female suspect ran to her own apartment in the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue.

Cleveland SWAT officers responded and searched the suspect’s apartment and several others in the complex but did not find the woman, according to the release.

Her name has not been released.

Jefferson’s children were home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, according to police.

