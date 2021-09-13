44-year-old man arrested after police say he fatally stabbed a sleeping man on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and another in police custody after a stabbing earlier this month turned fatal.

Officers were called to the area of East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in the Waterloo Arts District on Sept. 5 shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

When they arrived officer found a man will an injury to his chest.

Officers performed first aid until medics arrived and took the man to University Hospitals, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 40-year-old victim was asleep on a bench when a suspect approached him with a knife and slapped him in the head.

The 40-year-old victim woke up and slapped the suspect’s knife away from his throat, the release said.

Then the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim died at the hospital four days later, according to police.

On Sept. 11, fifth district police officers located the man they believe is responsible.

Albert Wood, 44, was detained, interviewed by homicide investigators and arrested for aggravated murder, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.