2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

44-year-old man arrested after police say he fatally stabbed a sleeping man on Cleveland’s East Side

(KBTX)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and another in police custody after a stabbing earlier this month turned fatal.

Officers were called to the area of East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in the Waterloo Arts District on Sept. 5 shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

When they arrived officer found a man will an injury to his chest.

Officers performed first aid until medics arrived and took the man to University Hospitals, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 40-year-old victim was asleep on a bench when a suspect approached him with a knife and slapped him in the head.

The 40-year-old victim woke up and slapped the suspect’s knife away from his throat, the release said.

Then the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim died at the hospital four days later, according to police.

On Sept. 11, fifth district police officers located the man they believe is responsible.

Albert Wood, 44, was detained, interviewed by homicide investigators and arrested for aggravated murder, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

The mercury heads to the top of the thermometer as highs peak in the mid to upper 80s under a...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Late-Summer Heat Spike
Iron Jailen Cannon
Body discovered in waters of Lake Milton likely that of missing Akron man
Lakewood Police
Lakewood bomb unit responds to report of a suspicious package under bench
Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old woman on Garden...
28-year-old woman shot to death outside her Garden Valley apartment home