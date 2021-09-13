2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 people, including 3 children, killed in Akron house fire
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults and three children were killed in a house fire on Linden Avenue in Akron, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

The house on the 1100 block of Linden Avenue caught on fire around 12:50 a.m, the Akron Fire Department said.

In addition to the five people who died, four more were taken to Akron hospitals.

The ages and names of the victims are not known at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

