Body discovered in waters of Lake Milton likely that of missing Akron man

Iron Cannon was been missing since Oct. 18, 2020. Police believe he was killed and evidence destroyed in “an intricate cover-up.”
Iron Jailen Cannon
Iron Jailen Cannon(Wadsworth Police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities believe they have found the body of a Wadsworth man missing since October in the waters of Lake Milton State Park in Mahoning County.

Divers searched the waters off the south side of the I-76 bridge that crosses Lake Milton around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson.

There they found the body of a person they say is likely Iron Cannon, 27, of Akron, was fatally shot on Oct. 18, 2020 in Wadsworth.

Seven people are facing charges in connection to Cannon’s disappearance and murder.

Thompson said authorities received the information as part of the negotiations related to the trial, but would not elaborate.

Police said previously that their investigation revealed, “an intricate cover-up” of destroyed evidence, including Cannon’s body.

Cannon’s mother Barbara Singletary previously begged for information that lead to the recovery of her son’s body.

“Would y’all please just give me my baby’s body,” the Singletary pleaded. “Just give me my baby’s body so we can put him to rest.”

