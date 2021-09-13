2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic changes visiting rules due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The visitation policy at all Cleveland Clinic locations in Ohio is changing effective Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Clinic officials said this is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks.

For patients who are either COVID-19 positive or negative, the changes include:

• Inpatients will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.

• Outpatients will be allowed one visitor per appointment or procedure.

• Patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.

Additional changes:

During prenatal appointments:

• Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor.

• Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors for fetal ultrasounds and one visitor for regular prenatal appointments.

In Labor and Delivery:

• Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor during labor.

• Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors.

In pediatrics:

• Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one parent or guardian.

• Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two parents or guardians.

Visiting hours will remain 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and all visitors must be at least 18 years of age.

Visitors must also wear a mask and pass a COVID health screening upon arrival.

