Cleveland WW2 veteran dies at age 100

(Source: WOIO)
(Syeda Abbas)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A World Ward II veteran died just weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday with a party at the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

WW2 veteran celebrates birthday at Cleveland's VA Center

Chester Lloyd Junior died on Sept. 5.

Chester Lloyd Jr. died on Sept. 5, 2021.
((Source: Family))

Lloyd was a Cleveland native who has spent his life giving back to those in need.

After being in the Army during World War II, he worked at Glenville High School, helping at risk kids.

″Everything he did with me was always a challenge. He always tried to challenge my mind and I appreciate that he was always there even when I didn’t think I needed him,” said nephew Jackie Robinson.

Lloyd’s funeral will be on Sept. 15 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cleveland.

