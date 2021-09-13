Cyclist struck, dragged by car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cyclist was struck and dragged by a car while crossing E 55th at Kinsman Avenue early Monday morning.

The accident happened around midnight.

A man was struck and dragged by a car while crossing E 55th at Kinsman. The driver fled. His brother told me that his bicycle saved him by taking most of the impact. EMS was refused. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/SeJhoLPWZu — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 13, 2021

Cleveland police said the driver fled after the accident.

The victim’s brother told 19 News, the bicycle took most of the impact, saving the man from more serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.