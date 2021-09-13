2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cyclist struck, dragged by car on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cyclist was struck and dragged by a car while crossing E 55th at Kinsman Avenue early Monday morning.

The accident happened around midnight.

Cleveland police said the driver fled after the accident.

The victim’s brother told 19 News, the bicycle took most of the impact, saving the man from more serious injuries.

