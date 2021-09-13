2 Strong 4 Bullies
LIVE / Funeral services held for fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak in Ohio on Monday

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral services for Maxton Soviak, the United States Navy corpsman who was killed during the bombing attack at a Kabul airport during evacuations from Afghanistan, are scheduled for Monday.

First, services will be held at Edison High School’s football stadium in Milan at 11 a.m.

Soviak, the Petty Officer 3rd Class who was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal for his brave actions in service, was one of 13 U.S. service members who was killed during the Aug. 26 attack.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

The remains of the 22-year-old Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio last week with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

A private interment ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon following the funeral services for Soviak.

