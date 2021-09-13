Huron County murder suspect arrested after chase, crash

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for stabbing a woman to death in Huron County was arrested after a chase and crash in Sandusky County late Sunday.

Willard police officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Wessor Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the female deceased on the scene. Her name has not been released.

The male suspect had already fled the scene in a silver Chevy Trailblazer.

Around 11:10 p.m., a Sandusky County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper located the vehicle parked at the Coon Creek Hunt Club.

A chase began through the county and the suspect eventually turned on Co Road 229.

Deputy Darling put down spike strips on Co Road 229 near Co Road 214.

According to police, as the suspect approached the stop sticks, he veered and slammed head-on into Deputy Darling’s cruiser.

The impact pushed the cruiser into a beanfield and sent the suspect’s vehicle airborne.

Man wanted for murdering a woman in Willard, arrested after chase and crash in Sandusky County.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter from the scene.

Deputy Darling was not in his cruiser at the time and was not injured.

