2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland

Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland
Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating whether the shots that hit a man and sent him to the hospital were fired from an overpass early late Sunday night.

Police confirmed a man was shot at a housing complex at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 28th Street.

Investigators said no one saw the vehicle the gun was possible shot from.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Call 911 if you have any information about this shooting.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Third dose
Who needs a booster COVID-19 booster? Right now, just those with compromised immune systems, experts say
44-year-old man arrested after police say he fatally stabbed a sleeping man on Cleveland’s East Side
Partly cloudy skies will usher us into tonight as lows slide into the upper 60s.
Northeast Ohio Weather: Late-Summer Heat Spike
Iron Jailen Cannon
Body discovered in waters of Lake Milton likely that of missing Akron man