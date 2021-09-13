Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating whether the shots that hit a man and sent him to the hospital were fired from an overpass early late Sunday night.

Police confirmed a man was shot at a housing complex at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 28th Street.

Investigators said no one saw the vehicle the gun was possible shot from.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Call 911 if you have any information about this shooting.

