CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the back on the city’s East side late Sunday evening.

28 year old male GSW to the lower back on Central at E33rd. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/Z803UTWX7R — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 13, 2021

According to officers, the victim was found in the area of Central Avenue and E. 33rd Street.

EMS transported him to a local hospital, where his condition has not been released.

There are no arrests.

