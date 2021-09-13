2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the boy’s body in the Ohio River.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt and Lauren Artino
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son and dumping the first grader’s body in the Ohio River will spend at least the next two decades in prison.

Brittany Gosney, 29, received the maximum sentence Monday of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

She faced 15 years to life in prison, but the death penalty did not apply in her case.

Gosney declined to say anything in court both times Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers asked her if she wished to before he imposed her sentence.

Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony endangering children in August.

Prosecutors say she confessed to killing her son, James Hutchinson, while trying to abandon him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County in February.

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Investigators believe Hamilton helped Gosney throw Hutchinson’s body into the Ohio River.

His body still has not been recovered despite several searches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Akron police arrest 2 men for breaking into an Ohio Edison substation
Karla Hopkins (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Former Maple Heights school secretary released from jail
(Source: Sandusky County Sheriff)
Huron County murder suspect arrested after chase, crash
Hundreds of people paid tribute to the Hull family Monday evening with a candlelight vigil.
Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Avon Lake family killed in murder-suicide
3 wanted for Seven Hills assault on female
3 wanted for Seven Hills assault on female