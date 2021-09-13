Northeast Ohio Weather: Active middle part of the week with showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front along the lakeshore will make for a challenging forecast today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s north of this boundary and well in the 80s south of it. A humid air mass remains in place. Mostly cloudy sky. There is a small chance of showers and storms along it throughout the day and tonight. Temperatures tonight will only fall into the 60s to around 70 degrees. This front will lift north as a warm front tomorrow. A mid summer like day ahead as temperatures surge well into the 80s across the entire area. It will remain humid. The wind picks up out of the south in the afternoon with gusts over 30 mph. A cold front approaches Tuesday night and crosses our area Wednesday. The risk of rain and storms will go up. We have scattered storms in the forecast Tuesday night then showers and storms likely on Wednesday. The high on Wednesday back in the 70s with the rain around and the front tracking through.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.