Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses threat of filing lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance in Cuyahoga County on Monday afternoon where he discussed various topics, including COVID-19 cases and President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The remarks from Gov. Mike DeWine were delivered during a visit to Tri-C’s Corporate College in Warrensville Heights.

As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements last week, Gov. DeWine said he asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.

“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

The initiatives from President Biden includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.

As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 62% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

