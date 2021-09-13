Portage County deputies investigating 2017 murder

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff Deputies will be holding a 10 a.m. news conference Monday regarding a 2017 unsolved murder.

A 19-year-old college student was shot and killed at a party in Franklin Township.

Jayquan Tillman was at a house party at 7273 State Route 43 when he was murdered on May 6, 2017.

According to deputies, there were several hundred people at the party.

Tillman was shot inside the home and died at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Tillman was a student at Eastern Michigan University and was home on break.

His mom, Latoya Williams, will be at the news conference, asking for witnesses to step forward.

