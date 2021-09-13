2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Portage County deputies investigating 2017 murder

Jayquan Tillman (Source: Family)
Jayquan Tillman (Source: Family)((Source: Family))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff Deputies will be holding a 10 a.m. news conference Monday regarding a 2017 unsolved murder.

<

A 19-year-old college student was shot and killed at a party in Franklin Township.

Jayquan Tillman was at a house party at 7273 State Route 43 when he was murdered on May 6, 2017.

According to deputies, there were several hundred people at the party.

Tillman was shot inside the home and died at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Tillman was a student at Eastern Michigan University and was home on break.

His mom, Latoya Williams, will be at the news conference, asking for witnesses to step forward.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
28-year-old Cleveland mom murdered in Garden Valley apartment
(Source: WOIO)
Cyclist struck, dragged by car on Cleveland’s East Side
28-year-old Canton man fatally shot, no arrests
Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland
Man hurt after shots fired, possibly from overpass, in Cleveland