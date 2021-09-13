Public asked to be on lookout for retired police K-9 that escaped from handler in Wayne County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doylestown Police Department said tips are still coming in about the location of a retired K-9 that escaped last week.

Jet managed to get out of her crate and sneak through a partially-open window, according to Doylestown police.

Sightings have been reported along State Street, Romig Road, Mud Run, and East Avenue.

The black German shepherd is friendly, but is likely scared, the police department shared.

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help bring the dog back to her handler. Anyone with information about the retired K-9′s location can call police at 330-658-2771.

