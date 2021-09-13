2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Public asked to be on lookout for retired police K-9 that escaped from handler in Wayne County

Jet, of Doylestown
Jet, of Doylestown(Source: Doylestown police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doylestown Police Department said tips are still coming in about the location of a retired K-9 that escaped last week.

Jet managed to get out of her crate and sneak through a partially-open window, according to Doylestown police.

Sightings have been reported along State Street, Romig Road, Mud Run, and East Avenue.

The black German shepherd is friendly, but is likely scared, the police department shared.

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help bring the dog back to her handler. Anyone with information about the retired K-9′s location can call police at 330-658-2771.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Funeral services held for fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak in Ohio on Monday
Man shot in the back on Cleveland’s East Side
(Source: WOIO)
28-year-old Cleveland mom murdered in Garden Valley apartment
(Source: WOIO)
Cyclist struck, dragged by car on Cleveland’s East Side