Who needs a booster COVID-19 booster? Right now, just those with compromised immune systems, experts say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Who will need a third COVID-19 shot?

Those with compromised immune systems are at the top of the list, said Dr. Frank Esper, an infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic.

“So this is what we’re are seeing in the community,” Esper said. “For the people who are severely immune-compromised the vaccines just don’t last as long.”

This includes people with serious immunodeficiency conditions and people on medications that may suppress the immune system like high-dose corticosteroids.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend boosters for people outside of this group.

“We start seeing people who have been vaccinated,” said Esper. “We’re seeing more and more of those people becoming infected again even if they are not very sick.”

If you are considered immunocompromised or have questions about whether you’re eligible for a third dose, Esper said it’s best to call your healthcare provider.

“Right now we are focused on [those] who are at most risk of getting really, really sick,” he said. “And those are the highly immune suppressed people.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.