1 man dead after accident on I-80 westbound in North Ridgeville; lanes blocked
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead after his tractor-trailer crashed early Tuesday morning on I-80 westbound in North Ridgeville.

The North Ridgeville Fire Department confirmed the man was dead by the time their crews arrived.

A car was also sideswiped in the accident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. North Ridgeville Fire said a woman in that car did not need assistance.

Two lanes remain closed on I-80 westbound near Route 83 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

