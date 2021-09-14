2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 fires at the same Cleveland apartment complex

((Source: Cleveland Fire Department))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were two fires at the same apartment complex within a few hours on the city’s East side.

The first fire in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The second fire at the same address happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Cleveland firefighters said the cause of the fires are under investigation.

One firefighters was injured in the first fire.

He suffered a non-serious neck injury and was treated and released from MetroHealth Medical Center.

