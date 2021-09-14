3 arrested in connection with murder of Ashtabula woman
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman are in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old Ashtabula woman.
The body of Crystal Garney was found near a railroad right-of-way between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township on Monday, Sept. 13.
Garney was reported missing on Sept. 10 and last seen at her E. 14th Street Ashtabula home on Sept. 8.
Randal Campbell, Daniel Taylor and Heather Tinker were arrested on Sept. 13 and arraigned in Ashtabula Municipal Court on Sept. 14.
Tinker pleaded not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Campbell pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Garney’s cause of death is still under investigation; however, investigators said a gunshot wound is suspected.
