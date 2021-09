SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize these individuals sitting at the bar?

Seven Hills Police said they were involved in an assault on a female, and the department needs help identifying them.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by SHPD:

Autoplay Caption

Call SHPD at 216-524-3911 if you can name them or have any other information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.