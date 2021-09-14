After 15 years, city of Cleveland may finally fix large hole on East Side lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A city employee confirmed Monday a contractor has been found to fix a large hole sunk into a residential lot on East 104th Street, but neighbors are skeptical.

But after 15 years of waiting, Susie Anderson, who lives next door, is skeptical.

“She’s not going to send nobody out here,” she said.

Anderson says the hole has been in place since she moved into her home in 2005.

She called the 19 Troubleshooter Tipline last month, hoping to find a solution.

“I believe my tax dollars should matter too,” she said previously.

Anderson explained the hole is full of trash and animals she believes it has possibly caused a divot to form in her backyard.

She feels the city of Cleveland keeps making excuses, which kept the hole in place.

“She was even giving us the runaround with you here,” she said.

19 News—alongside Anderson—called the City of Cleveland employee in charge of the homeowner’s complaint.

The city employee confirmed the contractor’s identity.

Anderson claimed a contractor had visited the site in the past but never started any work.

“I think she sent them out here to shut me up,” she said.

19 News reached out to the city’s media representatives to find more information on the contractor and when the project could start. A spokesperson answered the request but has yet to provide further details.

“I just wish they fix the hole soon,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.