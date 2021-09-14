Akron police arrest 2 men for breaking into an Ohio Edison substation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning after Akron police said they broke into an Ohio Edison substation.

Akron police officers were called out to the substation in the 100 block of Aenta Street around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they saw the suspects carrying scrap metal and aluminum away from the property.

According to police, the suspects, Timothy Cath, 39, and Thomas Head, 48, gained access to the property by cutting a hole in the fence.

Police added the men arrived at the substation in a stolen car.

Cath is charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.

Head is charged with breaking and entering.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.