AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland(Source: East Cleveland Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of East Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert early Tuesday morning for 7-year-old Kylie Brown.

Police said Kylie is 4 feet tall and weights 80 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.

Police report Kylie was taken by her father, Nashawn Brown, around 1:20 a.m. from their house on Nela View Road.

Nashawn Brown reportedly took his daughter, Kylie.(Source: East Cleveland Police)

Nashawn is 36 years old. He’s 6′3″ tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes.

He was last seen driving a gray 2013 Jeep Compass, with Ohio license plate JBH8686.

Nashawn Brown reportedly abducted his daughter, Kylie, and drove away in a gray 2013 Jeep Compass.(Source: East Cleveland Police)

Call 911 if you have any information.

