AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of East Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert early Tuesday morning for 7-year-old Kylie Brown.
Police said Kylie is 4 feet tall and weights 80 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.
Police report Kylie was taken by her father, Nashawn Brown, around 1:20 a.m. from their house on Nela View Road.
Nashawn is 36 years old. He’s 6′3″ tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes.
He was last seen driving a gray 2013 Jeep Compass, with Ohio license plate JBH8686.
Call 911 if you have any information.
