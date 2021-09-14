2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Case Western gives all-clear after man robbed at gunpoint near campus

Case Western gives all-clear after man robbed at gunpoint near campus
Case Western gives all-clear after man robbed at gunpoint near campus(Source: 19 News)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University gave the all-clear Tuesday morning less than an hour after they urged people on campus to shelter in place following an armed robbery.

In a Tweet, the school said a man not affiliated with the university was robbed at gunpoint by three men at the Cedar-University RTA station.

Case Western initially issued the shelter-in-place at 5:30 a.m.

They gave the all-clear just before 6:10 a.m., when they determined the suspects were no longer near campus.

According to the school, one of the suspects was wearing a blue Adidas shirt and and another was wearing a white/gray tank top. The third suspect, a woman, was wearing a cream hoodie and glasses.

Case Western said the suspects were last seen at Wade Lagoon. They’re asking anyone with information to call 216-368-3333.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

1 man dead after accident on I-80 westbound in North Ridgeville; lanes blocked
1 man dead after accident on I-80 westbound in North Ridgeville; lanes blocked
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
Hundreds of people paid tribute to the Hull family Monday evening with a candlelight vigil.
Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Avon Lake family killed in murder-suicide
3 wanted for Seven Hills assault on female
3 wanted for Seven Hills assault on female