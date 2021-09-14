Case Western gives all-clear after man robbed at gunpoint near campus
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University gave the all-clear Tuesday morning less than an hour after they urged people on campus to shelter in place following an armed robbery.
In a Tweet, the school said a man not affiliated with the university was robbed at gunpoint by three men at the Cedar-University RTA station.
Case Western initially issued the shelter-in-place at 5:30 a.m.
They gave the all-clear just before 6:10 a.m., when they determined the suspects were no longer near campus.
According to the school, one of the suspects was wearing a blue Adidas shirt and and another was wearing a white/gray tank top. The third suspect, a woman, was wearing a cream hoodie and glasses.
Case Western said the suspects were last seen at Wade Lagoon. They’re asking anyone with information to call 216-368-3333.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.