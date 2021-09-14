Case Western gives all-clear after man robbed at gunpoint near campus

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University gave the all-clear Tuesday morning less than an hour after they urged people on campus to shelter in place following an armed robbery.

In a Tweet, the school said a man not affiliated with the university was robbed at gunpoint by three men at the Cedar-University RTA station.

Case Western initially issued the shelter-in-place at 5:30 a.m.

They gave the all-clear just before 6:10 a.m., when they determined the suspects were no longer near campus.

UPDATE as of 6:08 a.m.: Multiple police departments toured campus/nearby areas and believe suspects are no longer in area. All clear.



Updated info: Victim was robbed at gunpoint near Cedar–University RTA station. Suspects last seen at Wade Lagoon.



Call 216.368.3333 with info. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) September 14, 2021

According to the school, one of the suspects was wearing a blue Adidas shirt and and another was wearing a white/gray tank top. The third suspect, a woman, was wearing a cream hoodie and glasses.

Case Western said the suspects were last seen at Wade Lagoon. They’re asking anyone with information to call 216-368-3333.

