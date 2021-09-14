Euclid Avenue closed in East Cleveland due to large water main break
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, Euclid Avenue between Shaw and Northfield Avenues has been closed due to a large water main break that has caused the road to partially collapse.
Police do not have a timetable for when it will be reopened.
