Euclid Avenue closed in East Cleveland due to large water main break

By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, Euclid Avenue between Shaw and Northfield Avenues has been closed due to a large water main break that has caused the road to partially collapse.

Police do not have a timetable for when it will be reopened.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details when they are available.

