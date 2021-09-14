Euclid residents glad protective netting has arrived after balls from golf course pelted homes for months

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood living behind a golf course is sick and tired of their homes getting damaged by golf balls.

This summer, a frustrated David Kucinski came to the 19 News Troubleshooter team with a problem. He and his neighbors live behind the Briardale Greens Golf Course.

A short fence in their backyards wasn’t going to stop golf balls coming into their backyards or hitting their homes, causing damage.

These neighbors were promised a netting would be installed to prevent this issue.

Eventually, Kucinski’s patience waiting for it to arrive ran out, and that’s when he came to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

So, we reached out to see what the hold-up was.

The city of Euclid said the netting was supposed to get installed in June, but supply chain issues put a delay on that.

“My assumption was a couple of weeks, but here we are at a few months, nothing has changed,” said Kucinski.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team followed up with the city. They said they received several boxes of the netting material, and installation is pending coordination with the vendor.

Kucinski though doesn’t want to wait any longer. He at least wants a temporary solution until the permanent one happens.

“There was an elementary school down beyond the 14th hole here that’s no longer standing and there are several nets standing there protecting what is now an empty field. I don’t see why a little bit of labor to save possible injury here would hurt the city to relocate one of those nets,” said Kucinski.

19 News is waiting from the city to find out when the netting will get installed.

