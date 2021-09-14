2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Maple Heights school secretary released from jail

Karla Hopkins (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Maple Heights school secretary convicted of theft from office after stealing more than $40,000 in school funds has been released from jail.

There was a hearing on Karla Hopkins’ motion seeking judicial release late Monday and the motion to modify the sentence was approved.

Hopkins was given a blended sentenced of 43 days at a local jail and five years of community control.

Judge Rick Bell then gave her credit for time already served and released Hopkins from jail.

Hopkins must pay $42,673.72 in restitution to Maple Heights High School, obtain a job and not gamble.

She must also participate in the gambler’s anonymous program.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

