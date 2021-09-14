2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Governor to discuss strategy to keep children in Ohio’s schools despite COVID-19 surge

FILE
FILE(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to discuss a plan that he hopes will help keep children in school amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

A briefing with the governor, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and officials from children’s hospitals across the state is set for 3 p.m.

**19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s remarks**

The governor’s comments come as hospitals in Ohio, such as Southern Ohio Medical Center, reported reaching a grim threshold for ICU capacity.

‘We need your help’: Ohio hospital says care for non-COVID patients could be impacted

Dr. Vanderhoff and other health officials from across Ohio have previously said returning to remote learning is a real possibility if case and hospitalization rates don’t improve.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of Gov. DeWine’s remarks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

‘Concerning’ rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU bed increases in Ohio, officials say
‘We need your help’: Ohio hospital says ICU is at capacity, care for non-COVID patients could be impacted
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,568 new COVID-19 cases
Cleveland Clinic changes visiting rules due to rising COVID-19 cases
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween