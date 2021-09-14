Governor to discuss strategy to keep children in Ohio’s schools despite COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to discuss a plan that he hopes will help keep children in school amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

A briefing with the governor, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and officials from children’s hospitals across the state is set for 3 p.m.

**19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s remarks**

The governor’s comments come as hospitals in Ohio, such as Southern Ohio Medical Center, reported reaching a grim threshold for ICU capacity.

Dr. Vanderhoff and other health officials from across Ohio have previously said returning to remote learning is a real possibility if case and hospitalization rates don’t improve.

