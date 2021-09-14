2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hundreds attend funeral services for fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak, of Ohio

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sam Roth salutes the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at his...
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sam Roth salutes the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at his funeral service Monday at Edison High School.(Pool)
By Kristin Mazur
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILAN, Ohio (WOIO) - A funeral honoring Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak, a Berlin Heights native, was held Monday.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

Monday’s memorial service was held at the football stadium at Edison High School in Milan, where Soviak graduated.

His family, including his father and several siblings, spoke at the service, and often referred to him as their “hero.”

The remains of the 22-year-old were flown back to Northeast Ohio last Wednesday with an emotional procession to his hometown that immediately followed the arrival.

In honor of Soviak’s actions, the Navy posthumously advanced the 22-year-old to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class. Soviak was also awarded a Purple Heart.

