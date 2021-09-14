2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mississippi prisoner escapee arrested in Akron, still wearing 1 of the handcuffs

Garnett Hughes (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Garnett Hughes (Source: U.S. Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man who escaped from the custody of Mississippi prison guards while attending the funeral of a relative, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Akron.

Garnett Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Mississippi.

On Sept. 10, Hughes was escorted by prison guards to attend the funeral for a family member in Belzoni, MS, about an hour north of Jackson, MS.

While at the funeral, officials said Hughes managed to remove his restraints, overpower the guards and escape.

Early Tuesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force saw Hughes enter a home in the 1000 block of West Exchange Street in Akron.

Hughes was arrested trying to flee out of the home from a balcony.

U.S. Marshals said he was still wearing one of the handcuffs around his wrist.

The woman at the home, Yvette Mendoza, 51, was charged with obstruction of official business.

Hughes will stay at the Summit County Jail until he can be extradited back to Mississippi.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Relentless work by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi and quick action by our task force here in Ohio led to this violent and erratic fugitive being taken off the streets quickly. Those who assist violent fugitives are put on notice that if you aid violence and those who commit violence you will be charged and brought to justice.”

In 2014, Hughes twice managed to escape from the Alcorn County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.

