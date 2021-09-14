Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments raise money to honor fallen officers through Blue Line Competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers from all around Northeast Ohio are on a mission to raise money that’ll go toward honoring their fallen brothers and sisters.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful thing. Every time an officer’s fallen, it’s a horrible situation,” said Lt. Sean Bockelman, of the Avon Lake Police Department.

His team, along with officers from 16 other local departments, will be competing in the Blue Line Competition at Engage Virtual Range.

All of the proceeds from the competition will go to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officer Memorial Society.

“They do a great job at helping out the family, helping out with the funeral arrangements,” said Bockelman.

During the Blue Line Competition, officers will compete with each other in different events. By the end of it, they are hoping to raise more than $22,000.

“What we are looking for is community pledges. To date, we have $100 for every officer that participates in the competition in pledges,” said Chad Wilson, co-owner of Engage Virtual Range.

Wilson is encouraging community members to donate money to help the Peace Officer Memorial Society.

“They’re doing great things for our community. They’re memorializing those who go out on the job and put their lives on the line,” said Wilson.

The competition starts on Monday and you can make pledges at www.engagevirtualrange.com.

