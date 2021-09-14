2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Avon Lake family killed in murder-suicide

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, the Avon Lake community held a candlelight vigil to remember the Hull family.

Last Tuesday, Avon Lake police said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hull shot and killed his wife, 46-year-old Heidi Hull, their two sons, nine-year-old Garrett Hull, and six-year-old Grant Hull, before turning the gun on himself.

Police said he also killed the family’s dog.

“Based on my experience as a pastor in this community for a long time, we live in difficult times,” a pastor at the vigil said. “We lived in difficult times before the events of last week and I would just encourage each of you to reach out to one another and reach out to your own community of faith, reach out to a counselor if you need someone to talk to.”

Detectives found the family dead inside their home on English Turn in Avon Lake Tuesday afternoon.

People who live in the Legacy Pointe neighborhood are still struggling to cope with this tragedy.

“We pray tonight for the souls who lived in this home,” the pastor said. “For Heidi, for Garrett, for Grant, and for Jeff.”

19 News has learned the two young boys were students at Erieview Elementary School.

The school said they will have grief counselors available for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland WW2 veteran dies at age 100
Funeral services held for fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak in Ohio on Monday
Here in Northeast Ohio on September 11th, 19 News crews witnessed the chaos and the flood of...
Cleveland looks back at what it was like on September 11
A thousand skunk enthusiasts gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their unusual...
Skunk lovers from across the country gather in North Ridgeville to celebrate their unusual pets