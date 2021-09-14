Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Avon Lake family killed in murder-suicide

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, the Avon Lake community held a candlelight vigil to remember the Hull family.

Last Tuesday, Avon Lake police said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hull shot and killed his wife, 46-year-old Heidi Hull, their two sons, nine-year-old Garrett Hull, and six-year-old Grant Hull, before turning the gun on himself.

Police said he also killed the family’s dog.

“Based on my experience as a pastor in this community for a long time, we live in difficult times,” a pastor at the vigil said. “We lived in difficult times before the events of last week and I would just encourage each of you to reach out to one another and reach out to your own community of faith, reach out to a counselor if you need someone to talk to.”

Detectives found the family dead inside their home on English Turn in Avon Lake Tuesday afternoon.

People who live in the Legacy Pointe neighborhood are still struggling to cope with this tragedy.

“We pray tonight for the souls who lived in this home,” the pastor said. “For Heidi, for Garrett, for Grant, and for Jeff.”

19 News has learned the two young boys were students at Erieview Elementary School.

The school said they will have grief counselors available for students and staff.

