New audio of alleged Akron arsonist, Stanley Ford, plays for jury Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A lead detective involved in the case of an accused Akron arsonist took the stand Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the jury was presented with new audio featuring a conversation between that detective and the defendant.

Stanley Ford’s second trial continued in Summit County.

Ford, the 62-year-old suspect, is accused of intentionally setting three fires in which nine people died, including five children.

The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

On Tuesday, the jury listened to a conversation between Ford and Detective Troy Looney with the Akron Police Department.

The conversation took place three days after the third fire Ford is accused of starting.

During the conversation, you hear Ford say repeatedly to Detective Looney: " “I didn’t do it.

Ford has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

“I didn’t set nobody on fire,” Ford is heard saying during the audio clip played in court Tuesday. “That wasn’t me.”

Looney was among those who took the stand Tuesday, along with Dr. Lisa Kohler, a chief medical examiner in the case, and several people representing AT&T and Verizon Wireless, who were questioned on phone records related to the arson case.

“The only thing I have got to tell you, Troy, is that I didn’t do it. And I’m honest with that,” he heard Ford say during his conversation with Looney.

“Did you have any involvement at all? Did you go across the street?” said Looney in the audio clip, to which Ford responded, “I didn’t do no fire, man.”

If convicted, Ford does face the death penalty.

