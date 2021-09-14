Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today then storms arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm and humid air mass in place today in advance of a cold front that tracks through tomorrow. The wind picks up out of the southwest this afternoon. Strongest winds along the lakeshore where gusts to over 30 mph will happen. High temperatures today middle to upper 80s. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms develop tonight. The more widespread coverage will be overnight and early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds and heavy rain will accompany these storms. Low temperatures fall into the 60s. We have scattered showers and storms in the forecast tomorrow. The best risk of rain will be the first half of the day. A cooler day ahead with afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Expect a pleasant day Thursday. Sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.