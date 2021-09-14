Voters cast ballots in primary election for Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many wonder: who will be the next mayor of the city of Cleveland?

Tuesday, voters cast their ballots in person at polling locations all over the city.

Many said they had no problems getting in and out to vote.

“I do see that it’s empty. I was talking to the lady, and I was like, ‘it’s so silent but she was saying that perhaps it’s because a lot of people did absentee ballots because of the pandemic,’” said Tashel Miller.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti says that’s one reason.

“We saw a lot of interest in vote-by-mail as well as early-in-person,” said Perlatti. “We saw that increased interest and hope that will carry on through election night.”

The goal is to get at least 20% turnout, said Perlatti. Historically, there’s a rush between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when polls close.

Voters said this primary is important for many different reasons, and they hope other people get out to the polls.

“With so many things going on in the world today, you have the candidate of your choice,:” said Ernestine Gray, “and you choose to cast your vote for who you and what you believe in.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

The top-two candidates who win this primary will go on to run in the November mayoral election.

