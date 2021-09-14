‘We need your help’: Ohio hospital says ICU is at capacity, care for non-COVID patients could be impacted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio hospital issued a dire plea with the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because the health care system’s intensive care unit is at capacity.

“Like many hospitals, including others in our region, we are being stretched to the breaking point,” Southern Ohio Medical Center shared in a post to Facebook.

The hospital is asking for more people to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask; two factors Southern Ohio Medical Center said would help to open up beds and avoid disruption of services during the current surge.

“The dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations means there may not be a bed available for those who wake up with chest pains. Or those who suffer a stroke. Or those involved in a car crash.”

Our ICU is at capacity. We need your help. Posted by Southern Ohio Medical Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Southern Ohio Medical Center, located in Portsmouth at Ohio’s southern border, said last week that their highest capacity of positive COVID-19 inpatients since the start of the pandemic was reached on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.