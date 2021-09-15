2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shootings at gas stations just minutes apart on Cleveland’s east side

Medical crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot at the Marathon gas station on Broadway and Fleet avenues.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - At least one person was hurt after two shootings happened just minutes apart at gas stations on Cleveland’s east side.

The first shooting happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station at Broadway and Fleet avenues.

Cleveland EMS said a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was hurt in that shooting. His condition is unknown.

While police were investigating that shooting, they received a report of another shooting at the Sunoco station on East 71st and Fleet Avenue.

No word on any injuries or arrests in that shooting.

