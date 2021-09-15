6-year-old boy accidentally shot, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot in Cleveland Wednesday on Fleet Avenue close to the Newburgh Heights border, according to Cleveland police.

The boy’s uncle was arrested by police for child endangering, failing to secure the weapon and possibly more charges, police said.

The child found a gun under a bed and shot himself in his hand, officials said.

According to Cleveland police, the little boy was taken by private car to a MetroHealth Heath Center and then transported by EMS to the main campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.