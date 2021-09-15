2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

6-year-old boy accidentally shot, Cleveland police say

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot in Cleveland Wednesday on Fleet Avenue close to the Newburgh Heights border, according to Cleveland police.

The boy’s uncle was arrested by police for child endangering, failing to secure the weapon and possibly more charges, police said.

The child found a gun under a bed and shot himself in his hand, officials said.

According to Cleveland police, the little boy was taken by private car to a MetroHealth Heath Center and then transported by EMS to the main campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Sullivan's BMV photo
Stow police arrest man after SWAT incident
Madison police rescue baby left inside hot car in Walmart parking lot
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,747 new COVID-19 cases
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1