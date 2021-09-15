Arsonist targeting one family strikes again, Akron Fire Department still looking for who is responsible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An arsonist on the run has struck again.

It’s the nightmare fire investigators feared would happen.

They fear it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

”We’d like this to stop before someone really does get hurt,” said Lt. Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department.

Fire investigators said they believe a man has been responsible for setting multiple fires in the Akron area.

They believed the man was using Molotov cocktails to start the fires.

Fire investigators said three fires happened in the Kenmore neighborhood, one on Taylor St.

They are also looking for a black Ford Explorer.

“That right now is a person of interest, and they’ve been getting some leads from neighborhood cameras,” said Lash. ”We did actually have an additional fire in the beginning of August, at another home so we’d really like to find out who this individual is,” said Lash.

19 News has confirmed investigators believe these fires are targeting one family possibly different people living at different addresses.

“The sooner this individual is caught this family can have closure and justice,” said Lash.

As fire investigators work to get to the bottom of who’s committing these heinous crimes, they the public to keep sharing this story, in hopes it leads them to find out who is responsible.

If you know any information, you’re asked to call 330-375-2214.

