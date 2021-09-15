2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield excited for Browns home opener: “Hopefully that place is rocking”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s home opener against Houston will be special for Browns fans and also Baker Mayfield.

“Hopefully that place is rocking,” Mayfield said Wednesday.

It’ll be the first Browns home game with a capacity crowd since the COVID 19 pandemic.

The team is also looking to bounce back from Sunday’s season-opening loss in Kansas City.

“There is a fine line of beating yourself up after it and then realizing there are 16 more,” Mayfield said. “I think we should beat ourselves up about it because we feel like we should have won that game, but there are 16 more. It is the mentality of ‘Hey, we have to go out next week and go do our jobs, but this one should sting and we need to learn from it because we had that game and need to close it out.’ There is a fine line of walking that. That was my message to them of we are going to be really good if we just do our job and continue to be efficient in moving the chains and help out our defense by staying on the field, but this one needs to sting and you need to remember that and that all of the little things matter. That is how we should approach the week of practice.”

19 News will have you covered all day Sunday, starting with Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., followed by the kickoff at 1 pm.

Don’t forget to flip over to CW43 after the game for a live Fifth Quarter.

