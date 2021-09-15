2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Cleveland man found dead in Cuyahoga River

Austin Colbert (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man pulled out of the Cuyahoga River on Monday as Austin Samuel Colbert, 23, of Cleveland.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

Colbert went missing early Saturday after a fire at his house on Douse Avenue in Cleveland’s Garden Valley Neighborhood.

His home in the 4500 block of Douse Avenue first caught fire on Friday evening and then caught fire again about eight hours later.

The rental home was destroyed and two neighboring homes were also damaged.

Colbert’s mother, Denise, also lived at the home.

She said she lost everything, but her main concern was for her missing son.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation.

Members of the Coast Guard pulled Colbert’s body out of the Cuyahoga River near the W. 3rd Street Bridge around 10:40 a.m. Monday after someone called 911.

