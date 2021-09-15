Emergency use approval for vaccine may ease burden on schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer, in the next few weeks, is expected to present data to the F.D.A. in hopes of gaining emergency use approval of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11, and that approval could be granted as early as late October or early November.

A vaccine for children in that age group would bring about a clear positive, according to Dr. Amy Edwards, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at University Hospitals.

“I think it will make it easier for schools to stay open if more kids are vaccinated,” Dr. Edwards said.

Keeping schools open is a high priority, and it is a lesson learned through the early stages of the pandemic, Dr. Edwards believes, as many children and families struggled through remote learning.

Even without the vaccine, for younger children, Dr. Edwards believes, in school learning, in a masked, socially distanced environment is best for children.

“And this vaccine will make that easier, safer, and less stressful for everybody, which is a huge gain, a huge gain,” she said.

It is Dr. Edwards’s understanding that the FDA will make this research into the potential authorization a high priority and believes by late October or early November, the emergency use authorization will be in place.

And while it will certainly help in a school setting, Dr. Edwards does not have much confidence, vaccinating children will help with the current surge in cases.

“Vaccinating the kids is going to be fantastic for us parents and great for schools, but it is not going to stop the delta variant,” she said.

Dr. Edwards said it is the 20, 30, and 40 years old people who are the primary drivers of most COVID outbreaks.

