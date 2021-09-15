Endangered 40-year-old Parma man missing since Sept. 14

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police are asking the community to help find 40-year-old Sylvio Acosta after he went missing on the evening of Sept. 14.

Police said he was last seen leaving his job in Brooklyn around 8 p.m. and did not come home.

Acosta was described as 5′9″ tall, 205 pounds, with brown eyes, short to medium black hair, short black facial hair, and tattoos on his arms.

He should be driving a gray 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 with Ohio license plate FXH 6673, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-885-1234 if you see him or have any information on where he may be.

Sylvio Acosta (Parma Police)

