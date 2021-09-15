2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Endangered 40-year-old Parma man missing since Sept. 14

Sylvio Acosta
Sylvio Acosta(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police are asking the community to help find 40-year-old Sylvio Acosta after he went missing on the evening of Sept. 14.

Police said he was last seen leaving his job in Brooklyn around 8 p.m. and did not come home.

Acosta was described as 5′9″ tall, 205 pounds, with brown eyes, short to medium black hair, short black facial hair, and tattoos on his arms.

He should be driving a gray 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 with Ohio license plate FXH 6673, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-885-1234 if you see him or have any information on where he may be.

Sylvio Acosta
Sylvio Acosta(Parma Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville Police increase presence at high school for rumors of ‘planned mischief’
787 Market
787 Market brings Puerto Rican spirit to Cleveland
787 Market brings Puerto Rican spirit to Cleveland
787 Market brings Puerto Rican spirit to Cleveland