Endangered adult missing from Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sept. 15, at 5:08 p.m., Bessie Washington, 73, left her residence and has not returned.

The incident took place on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

Bessie Washington is 5′7 tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown top, red pants, and pink slippers.

She suffers from Dementia and other health concerns.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see her.

Bessie Washington left her residence on September 15 and hasn't returned. (Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.