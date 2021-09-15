2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered adult missing from Cleveland Heights

Bessie Washington left her residence on September 15th and hasn't returned.
Bessie Washington left her residence on September 15th and hasn't returned.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sept. 15, at 5:08 p.m., Bessie Washington, 73, left her residence and has not returned.

The incident took place on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

Bessie Washington is 5′7 tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown top, red pants, and pink slippers.

She suffers from Dementia and other health concerns.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see her.

Bessie Washington left her residence on September 15 and hasn't returned.
Bessie Washington left her residence on September 15 and hasn't returned.

