2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gunman who shot 6 people on Cleveland’s East Side remains on the loose

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said the man wanted for shooting six adults in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday remains on the loose.

According to officers, all six victims were either inside or outside the 28th Street Supermarket.

  • Adreanna Thompson, 26, was inside the store and shot in the leg. She is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Patricia Mitchell, 53, was inside the store and shot in the leg. She is being treated at University Hospitals.
  • Michael Cochran, 63,was in front of the store and shot in the arm. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Lontonio Alexander, 23, was in front of the store and shot twice--in his ear and upper back. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.
  • Ricky Colbert, 44, is an employee at the 28th Street Supermarket and was in the store near the cash registers. He was shot in the foot. He is being treated at University Hospitals.
  • Antwan Eppinger, 41, was standing on the side of the store, heard gunshots and ran behind the store for cover. He then realized he was shot in the back and the bullet exited through the right side of his abdomen. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Three vehicles were also shot.

According to police, the suspect is only described as a heavyset Black man and he was driving a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Jury trial begins for Concord Township double murder suspect
Police warn of potentially illegal TikTok trend taking place at Rocky River-area schools
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Vacant house destroyed in fire in Cleveland
Medical crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot at the Marathon gas station on...
2 shootings at gas stations just minutes apart on Cleveland’s east side