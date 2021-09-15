Gunman who shot 6 people on Cleveland’s East Side remains on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said the man wanted for shooting six adults in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday remains on the loose.

According to officers, all six victims were either inside or outside the 28th Street Supermarket.

Adreanna Thompson, 26, was inside the store and shot in the leg. She is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Patricia Mitchell, 53, was inside the store and shot in the leg. She is being treated at University Hospitals.

Michael Cochran, 63,was in front of the store and shot in the arm. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Lontonio Alexander, 23, was in front of the store and shot twice--in his ear and upper back. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Ricky Colbert, 44, is an employee at the 28th Street Supermarket and was in the store near the cash registers. He was shot in the foot. He is being treated at University Hospitals.

Antwan Eppinger, 41, was standing on the side of the store, heard gunshots and ran behind the store for cover. He then realized he was shot in the back and the bullet exited through the right side of his abdomen. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Three vehicles were also shot.

According to police, the suspect is only described as a heavyset Black man and he was driving a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

