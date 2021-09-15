2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury trial begins for Concord Township double murder suspect

Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial for Blake Sargi.

Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township on Jan. 4, 2020.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, were killed.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The victims were found in a white SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

William Larondez Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
William Larondez Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Sargi has been out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent, since last July.

The victim’s family members were outraged.

“This man is out here breathing the same air I’m breathing. That’s not acceptable,” said Jackson’s mother Katina Jackson.

The trial is being held in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

