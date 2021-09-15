Jury trial begins for Concord Township double murder suspect

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial for Blake Sargi.

Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township on Jan. 4, 2020.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, were killed.

The victims were found in a white SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Sargi has been out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent, since last July.

The victim’s family members were outraged.

“This man is out here breathing the same air I’m breathing. That’s not acceptable,” said Jackson’s mother Katina Jackson.

The trial is being held in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

