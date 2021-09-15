Justin Bibb takes early lead in Cleveland mayoral primary race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb is off to an early lead, according to preliminary election results.

As of 8:30 p.m., Bibb lead the field followed by Kevin Kelley and Dennis Kucinich, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Only 7% of the vote scanning machines have been uploaded.

Early in-person votes had been counted. County elections officials were still tabulating vote-by-mail ballots.

See the results of the 2021 Cleveland mayoral primary race here:

The two candidates with the greatest number of votes will go on to run in the November election.

On Tuesday, voters cast their ballots in person at polling locations all over the city.

Many said they had no problems getting in and out to vote.

“I do see that it’s empty. I was talking to the lady, and I was like, ‘it’s so silent but she was saying that perhaps it’s because a lot of people did absentee ballots because of the pandemic,’” said Tashel Miller.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti says that’s one reason.

“We saw a lot of interest in vote-by-mail as well as early-in-person,” said Perlatti. “We saw that increased interest and hope that will carry on through election night.”

The goal is to get at least 20% turnout, said Perlatti. Historically, there’s a rush between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when polls close.

Voters said this primary is important for many different reasons, and they hope other people get out to the polls.

“With so many things going on in the world today, you have the candidate of your choice,:” said Ernestine Gray, “and you choose to cast your vote for who you and what you believe in.”

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

