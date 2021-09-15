Madison police rescue baby left inside hot car in Walmart parking lot

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A five-month-old baby spent over two hours alone locked inside a vehicle parked at the Madison Walmart on Northridge Road.

At the time, the temperature was over 80 degrees.

Madison Police Chief Matthew Byers said a person called 911 just before 1 p.m. on Sunday after hearing the baby crying and seeing nobody else inside the car.

The baby was in a car seat and only the front window was completely down. The vehicle was not running, said Byers.

Police removed the baby from the vehicle and the baby was immediately examined by Madison firefighters.

According to Byers, the baby’s diaper and pants were saturated and there no items in the car to take care of the infant.

A shopper in the parking lot provided a diaper and wipes and Walmart donated a bottle and formula.

Officers eventually found the 33-year-old Madison mother inside Walmart and said she appeared to be impaired due to some sort of drug or medication.

Byers said she was unaware of how long she had been in the store or where her baby was.

A family member came to the store and took custody of the child. Lake County Job and Family Services was also contacted.

The mother, whose name is not being released, is charged with endangering children.

She will be arraigned on Sept. 28 in Painesville Municipal Court.

